Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $206,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 71.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $436,000.

NYSEARCA:NJUL opened at $47.30 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $48.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

