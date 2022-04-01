Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,845 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 485,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

