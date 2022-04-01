Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,445. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.12. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

