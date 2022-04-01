Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,785. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

