Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. 22,956,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,509,301. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

