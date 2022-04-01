Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 20,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,402. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.