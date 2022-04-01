Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $2.16 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 5,818,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

