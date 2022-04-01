Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 2,235 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

