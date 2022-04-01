Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 76,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,152 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. Avantor has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.