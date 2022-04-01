Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Trading Down 5.5%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

