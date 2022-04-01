Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aveanna Healthcare traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 2,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 410,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 478.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $628.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.