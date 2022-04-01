Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

