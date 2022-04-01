Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

UBS Group upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $483.33.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.3734 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

