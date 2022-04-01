Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Plans Dividend of $0.37

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Aviva has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.33.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

