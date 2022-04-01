Axcella Health Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Axcella Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 26,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

