Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Announces Earnings Results

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $97.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

