Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.34% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AYLA. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

