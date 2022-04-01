AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $37.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of AZEK opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. AZEK has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 179.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 604.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 745,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

