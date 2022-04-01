B. Riley Begins Coverage on Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Modiv stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Modiv has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $89.99.

In other Modiv news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre acquired 8,048 shares of Modiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 9,049 shares of company stock valued at $159,314 in the last 90 days.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

