Baader Bank Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Apr 1st, 2022

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JEN. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.42 ($41.12).

JEN stock opened at €27.48 ($30.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jenoptik has a one year low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a one year high of €37.80 ($41.54). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.59.

About Jenoptik (Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

