Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 461,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 147,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,705. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

