BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $84.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

