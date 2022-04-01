Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.13) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

