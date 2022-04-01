Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

BBVA opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,620 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,370,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 969,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 674,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

