Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.61.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 88,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,287. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

