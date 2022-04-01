Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002673.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.64 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

