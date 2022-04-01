Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

