Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $139,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,127,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $325.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

