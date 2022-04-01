Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BMO traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,331. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.83. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after buying an additional 354,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.