Bank of The West Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of The West raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

