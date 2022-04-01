Bank of The West Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

WFC opened at $48.46 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

