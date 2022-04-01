Bank of The West Sells 141 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of The West cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in FedEx were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $231.39 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.28 and its 200 day moving average is $237.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

