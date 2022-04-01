Bank of The West Sells 3,670 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of The West cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

