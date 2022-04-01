Bank of The West Sells 3,950 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

