Bank of The West Sells 41,244 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of The West cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,244 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

