Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €177.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.09 ($178.12).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €154.75 ($170.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($192.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €135.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

