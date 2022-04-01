Barclays Bank (TSE:PGM) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Barclays Bank (TSE:PGM – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$0.70 price objective on the stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.