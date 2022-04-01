Barclays Bank (TSE:PGM) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Barclays Bank (TSE:PGM – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$0.70 price objective on the stock.
