Barclays Lowers Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target to CHF 455

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Swisscom has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

