Barclays Lowers Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target to CHF 455

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.00.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Swisscom has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.13.
About Swisscom (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
