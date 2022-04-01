Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.80

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 801781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Barclays by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $10,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

