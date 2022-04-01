Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick Purchases 30,000 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Zachary Levenick acquired 33,045 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $128,214.60.

BNED opened at $3.58 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $186.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 312,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

