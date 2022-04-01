Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Shares of BSET opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 36,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

