Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 481 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $158.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $143.43 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

