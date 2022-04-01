Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 576 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,914. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

