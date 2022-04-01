Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. 9,757,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

