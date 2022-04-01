Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 843.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. 1,874,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,293. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06.

