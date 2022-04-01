Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Beacon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the north west of Coolgardie. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Australia.

