Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Beacon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.