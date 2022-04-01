Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Releases Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,328. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.
Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
