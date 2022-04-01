Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Releases Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,328. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Beam Global by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

