Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Shares Gap Down to $266.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $266.00, but opened at $260.55. Becton, Dickinson and shares last traded at $258.88, with a volume of 12,047 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.79.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

