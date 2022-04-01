Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.55. 66,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,277,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.