Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,421

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,415 ($44.73) to GBX 3,421 ($44.81) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
BWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 3,660 ($47.94) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.41) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,860.30 ($50.57).
Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,432 ($31.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,410 ($31.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,810.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,097.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
